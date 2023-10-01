Annual summit seeks to empower Hispanic and Native American students - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho:

POCATELLO — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) and Idaho State University (ISU) have joined forces with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs to organize the fourth annual Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit (HYLS). This collaborative effort aims to empower Hispanic and Native American youth in eastern Idaho by providing them with essential tools and guidance for their educational and career pursuits.

Scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4, the summit will take place on the ISU campus in Pocatello and is open to students in grades seven through 12. The event has been thoughtfully designed to foster leadership skills; offer insights into potential careers in STEM and criminal justice; and present scholarship opportunities to aspiring students.

The HYLS promises to be an immersive, interactive experience with hands-on STEM-focused breakout sessions. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with college representatives during a dedicated college fair, explore scholarship applications, participate in discussions with local employers, and gain a comprehensive understanding of how higher education seamlessly integrates into their future aspirations.

Effie Hernandez, CEI’s Multicultural Coordinator, expressing her optimism about the event, said, “CEI has a rich history of engagement with the Hispanic and Tribal communities. As a first-generation student and tribal member myself, being involved with both groups on the CEI campus and through these summits not only helps me become a better leader, but also a more informed advocate. I want these students to know that they have immense opportunities for learning to be leaders. This summit will give them the tools and skills they need to give back to their communities.”

Throughout the summit, students will have the chance to learn from the wisdom and motivation of this year’s keynote speaker, Stormee Kipp. A distinguished individual with Shoshone Bannock and Black Feet heritage, Kipp, who currently resides in Montana with deep-rooted connections to Idaho, is an inspiring figure. He is not only a Division One Athlete for the University of Montana, a two-time Ultimate Warrior Champion and an NCAA Big Sky All-Conference Academic, but also an award-winning actor. Kipp’s lead role in the Indie film “Sooyii” earned him the prestigious title of Best Actor at the Native American Film Awards. He also portrayed Wasape in the Emmy-nominated HULU hit film “Prey.”

“I’m really excited to bring in someone from this area to speak to the youth about the opportunities that education can bring,” said Hernandez. “We feel that he can connect to the younger population and aspire our youth to pursue their goals.”

CEI constantly works to be a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and CEI’s Hispanic/Latino population continues to grow. In Fall 2023, 20% of CEI’s credit-seeking adult students are of Hispanic descent. CEI has also been partnering with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on education and workforce development programs. “We look forward to continuing to serve both our Hispanic and tribal communities,” said Hernandez.

For more information on the summit, students can visit the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs webpage at icha.idaho.gov or reach out to Effie Hernandez at (208) 535-5338 or effie.hernandez@cei.edu.