Driver injured after vehicle-train collision near American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — An American Falls woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday after her vehicle and a train collided.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Union Pacific Railroad reporting the collision around 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, along with American Falls police, Power County EMS and Power County Rural Fire Department, responded to the scene of the collision — about five miles east of town.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman from American Falls, was treated at the scene before being transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for further evaluation. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Power County Sheriff’s Office.