Four Phantoms to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage will host four of broadways finest voices on Friday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The Four Phantoms brings together four top Broadway stars, each of whom have played the Phantom in the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciaran Sheehann are also joined by Kaley Ann Vorhees, one of the youngest sopranos to sing the role of Christine on Broadway.

Under the musical supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner, the show not only features music from Phantom, it also offers many of the hits from other musicals such as Man of La Mancha, Chicago, Les Miserables” and many more. Finally, of special note and only at this performance, the thunderous organ solos from Phantom will feature the remarkable talents of BYU-Idaho Music Department Chair Daniel Kerr.

Tickets for the event range from $10-$20. Purchase tickets at www.byui.edu/tickets.