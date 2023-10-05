Man arrested after being found with stolen pickup and marijuana, officials say - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and mug shot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Idaho Falls man Wednesday after he was found driving a stolen pickup.

Dispatch received a call around 6:45 p.m. from the victim of a previously reported burglary advising he was following a vehicle with two male suspects associated with the crime. The victim was able to guide deputies to the vehicle which was ultimately stopped near Memorial Drive and H. Street.

Deputies identified the driver as 21-year-old James Talen Murphy along with a juvenile male passenger, finding that Murphy had a suspended license, and the pickup did not belong to him. The owner of the pickup was contacted and advised deputies he was unaware the vehicle was stolen and did not know Murphy.

With the assistance of a K-9, deputies searched the pickup and seized items of drug paraphernalia and over 140 grams of marijuana and THC wax. Murphy admitted to deputies the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him as well as admitting he was aware his Drivers License was suspended.

Murphy was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on a felony charge of possession of stolen property and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

The connection of Murphy and the juvenile male to the previously reported burglary is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.