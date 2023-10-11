Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Saturday at 4200 Sand Hollow Road, in Payette County.

A 47-year-old-male from Emmett was driving a 2023 BMW R 1250 motorcycle southbound on Sand Hollow Road. The motorcycle drove off the roadway where it struck a tree. The male rider succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The rider was wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.