Pocatello man charged for allegedly robbing woman of drugs, makeup at gunpoint - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly stole “THC Moon Rocks,” psilocybin-infused mushrooms and a handgun has been charged with multiple felonies.

Jaydon Daniel Moore, 18, faces charges of robbery and grand theft by possession of stolen property, court records show.

Pocatello police officers responded to reports of a robbery at a trailer on Yellowstone Avenue just after 9:15 p.m. Sept. 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause. When they arrived, officers were informed by the victim that Moore had come over earlier in the evening to pick up some THC Moon Rocks — a highly potent mixture of cannabis.

While Moore was there, the victim told officers, he and two unknown men stole two THC Moon Rocks, magic mushroom-infused chocolate bars and makeup items.

The victim gave officers video from a surveillance camera inside her trailer.

According to police reports, the video showed Moore sending texts messages while the victim was showing him the moon rocks when two men wearing masks entered the trailer. Moore then pulled out a gun and demanded the items.

After collecting the items, Moore and the other two men left the trailer.

Officers found Moore on Sept. 22 on South Harrison Avenue. He was arrested for the alleged robbery. During a search, officers found Moore in possession of a stolen .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Though Moore has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Moore could face up to 19 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge R. Todd Garbett on Oct. 19.