Rigby Middle School evacuated after small fire Tuesday afternoon - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Students and staff were evacuated at Rigby Middle School after a small fire was reported in the teacher’s lounge Tuesday afternoon.

The call came into Central Fire District at 2:45 p.m. School is typically out at 3:25 p.m.

“It was a light fixture that malfunctioned and caught fire and melted the cover of the light,” Assistant Fire Chief Nic White said. “The assistant vice principal of the school — fast acting — got a fire extinguisher and extinguished the fire.”

White said firefighters helped clear out the school.

There were no injuries, and everyone is safe.

“We checked out the vice principal for possible smoke inhalation, but he checked out fine, and that was more just precautionary,” White added.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 4 p.m.

Rigby Middle School Principal Richard Howard told EastIdahoNews.com that students would be able to come back Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 to get any personal items that might have been left in the building.