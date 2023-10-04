Three cats die in Idaho Falls mobile home fire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 4, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3100 West block of 81st South in Bonneville County for a structure fire.

A Good Samaritan was driving by the mobile home when they noticed smoke and flames coming from the home and called 9-1-1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with four engines, two ambulances, one water tender, one battalion chief, and one chief officer.

The first engine arrived 7 minutes and 22 seconds after being dispatched, reporting active fire in a single-story home. Firefighters had the fire extinguished 3 minutes after arrival, keeping most of the fire contained to the living room.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. However, three cats were found deceased inside the mobile home.

Damages are estimated at $50,000 for the home and $75,000 for the contents inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

“With the colder temperatures upon us, we are reminding the public to keep space heaters clear of all combustibles, to keep chimneys clean, and to double-check smoke detectors to make sure they are working,” states IFFD Battalion Chief Mark Pitcher.