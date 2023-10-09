What causes moles? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you’ve always wanted answered? The doctors at Madison Health are here to help! Email your ‘Ask the Doctor’ questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What causes moles?

Answer: There are certain cells in your skin, called melanocytes, which produce the skin’s pigment, or color. When a large number of these melanocyte cells grow together, a mole is formed. It’s not known whether these overgrowths of melanocytes are caused by genetics, or by some other factor.

Because members of certain families tend to have similar numbers of moles, it’s thought that inheritance has something to do with it, but there’s not enough science to support a definitive conclusion, one way or the other. Moles are usually brown or black, and can appear anywhere on your body. It’s normal for adults to have between 10 and 40 moles. Over time, moles can gradually change, becoming raised, changing color, and/or growing hairs. And not all moles disappear over time; some can last for 50 years or more.

All of this is completely normal, especially in fair-skinned people. It’s important to know that the vast majority of moles are not cancerous. Still, to be safe, you should have a dermatologist check your mole if it ever becomes itchy, bleeding, tender, or painful, or if it undergoes significant changes in color and size. This is especially true for areas of the skin which are exposed to sunlight.