A local dance company is proving ballet is for everyone - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Almost a year after opening its doors,Ballet Etude, a Rexburg dance company, is proving ballet can be for everyone.

Kiersten Lewis and Madissen Fujimoto, founders and co-artistic directors of Ballet Etude, started the company in 2022 to make ballet more accessible to the public and expand the professional-level dancing opportunities in the area.

Their goal remains the same today.

“We hope to just reach everybody,” Fujimoto told EastIdahoNews.com. “We think everyone should have access to (ballet) — high-quality, beautifully done, well-trained dancers. That’s totally what we want to do.”

Recently, the company received its 501(c)(3) non-profit certification, which promises new opportunities for both the company and the community.

Perhaps the biggest development is the expansion of Ballet Academy — the dance school side of the business — and a change in the curriculum.

“So, we’ve been teaching adults until this point. In January, we’re opening up classes for children, as well,” Lewis said.

“We start as young as three,” added Fujimoto. “So we have a little creative class for them.”

In the more advanced classes, the academy is implementing a new curriculum. It’s a game-changer, they said.

Over the summer, they went to Pennsylvania and studied the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet curriculum.

“It’s a really beautiful curriculum that breaks everything down so nicely, so the dancers can really understand the details of every step,” Lewis explained.

Although it’s precise, the artistry of ballet isn’t lost with the new process. Rather, it is taught along with the technique, she said.

“It’s been lovely so far,” Fujimoto added.

Offering more classes with a top-notch curriculum is just part of their goal. Making sure those who want to learn have access to classes is the other. So, the duo started a scholarship program to help offset tuition costs.

“If dancing ballet is something that someone wants to do and they’re not in a position to be able to pay for those classes, we’d really love them to come in to see what we have and, you know, apply for a scholarship and come and dance with us,” Fujimoto said.

The number of scholarships is limited. Fujimoto and Lewis hope being certified as a non-profit will bring in donations and open doors for people who want to experience ballet.

“I just don’t ever want to turn away a child, or even an adult, who wants to dance because they can’t afford it,” Lewis stated. “We just need to put a stop to the ‘rich kids’ sports’ mentality and make (ballet) for everybody.”

If you’re interested in taking a class, Ballet Etude can be found at 57 East Main Street in Rexburg. For a full list of classes, tuition costs and to register for a course, click here.

Scholarship applications can be found here.