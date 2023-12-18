A police officer was at the shooting range when we showed up with an unexpected gift from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Wayne is a phenomenal police officer who serves the Pocatello community while dealing with stress at home.

Wayne and his wife Taylor have a 4-year-old son named Beckham. At almost 3 months old, Beckham underwent open heart surgery for a full repair after being diagnosed with serious heart conditions. This diagnosis meant other health problems have arisen.

Beckham recently underwent surgery yet again turning his appendix into a catheter to try and give his kidneys a little more time. It’s been said that Beckham will more than likely need both kidney and liver transplant within the next four years.

This family works so hard to do everything they can for their son and Wayne works hard to keep the community safe.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Wayne a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Check out the surprise in the video player above!