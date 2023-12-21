A Secret Santa asked this mom to get to the grocery store immediately. Watch what happened next. - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Twyla is a very creative and compassionate person who is committed to building community wherever she goes. She teaches art classes to students of all ages — from preschoolers to retirees — and volunteers for many organizations. She is genuine and generous.

Nine years ago, Twyla started a holiday tradition with her three young sons called “Cocoa for a Cause.” They sell hot chocolate and homemade treats to raise money for others in need. Many individuals and charitable organizations have benefited from their generosity, such as The Family Crisis Center, International Rescue Committee and several food pantries.

Twyla is a wonderful cook and shares her talents with everyone. Unfortunately, after baking thousands of goodies, her overworked oven died a few days ago. After all of that baking, maybe it just finally gave up. But Twyla didn’t give up. In order to continue the tradition of giving, she’s resorted to using other people’s ovens.

