A single dad in need of a bed is working when he receives an unexpected surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Sal and his three children live in a two bedroom apartment and he works full time as a single dad. Several years ago, he was working out of town and didn’t get to see his kids often. After missing too many of his son’s football games, he made the decision to take a job in eastern Idaho with less pay in order to be present in his kids’ lives. He goes into work early on days the kids have sporting events so he can be there to support them. He also helps others whenever there is a need like giving rides to other kids, filming the games for the coaches or patching up injured football players.

Last month, Sal’s father passed away in his sleep unexpectedly. Sal took a week off of work to go to California and pack up his now widowed mother (who needs full time care due to her declining health) and his younger brother.

While they are looking for a bigger place, they are all staying in the apartment. Sal’s brother is in the apartment all day and night in order to care for their mom while Sal is back at work. They cannot afford new beds and rearranged the house in order to make everyone as comfortable as possible. Sal is sleeping on a broken bed.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Sal a visit and surprise him with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video in the player above!