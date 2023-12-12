City of Chubbuck hosting free 'City Halliday' celebration - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A free event Tuesday evening at Chubbuck City Hall offers free treats and live music.

The annual “City Halliday” will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at City Hall — 290 East Linden Avenue. It will feature free hot chocolate, snacks and live music by the Highland Trouveres and Gate City Singers.

Santa Claus will also be in attendance, according to a news release from the city.

In addition to the free festivities, all in attendance will be able to exchange five cans of food or one gently-used or new coat for an instant film photo ornament.

Photos can be decorated with holiday stickers, ribbon and string.