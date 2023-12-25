Country star with four No. 1 songs coming to eastern Idaho this spring - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Events Center.

FORT HALL – Have fun a little more, and think a little less as Michael Ray takes the stage at the Chiefs Event Center April 27, 2024, for a live performance.

Forged on the small stages of Florida’s rural communities, Michael Ray has created an impressive foundation. With four No. 1 songs including RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Platinum-certified “Whiskey And Rain,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away”–plus “Get to You” and “Her World Or Mine” brings his tally to four RIAA Gold-certified singles.

He has garnered over 2 Billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents and over 150 million YouTube views, he is a true country star who’s performed at the Grand Ole Opry 73 times. Looking to expand his sound, Ray sought out CMA Album of the Year Award-winning producer Michael Knox. The pair have taken his brand of country to a new level for Dive Bars & Broken Hearts, Ray’s six-song EP available now via Warner Music Nashville, featuring current single and haunting duet “Spirits and Demons” with Meghan Patrick, a two-time Canadian Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year.

Currently on the road headlining shows through the summer, he’s taking his music where it matters: to the people. For more information, visit his website or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @MichaelRayMusic and Facebook.com/MusicMichaelRay.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets or learn more, click here.