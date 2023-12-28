Crews respond to fire at Commercial Tire in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A Rexburg building sustained around $50,000 in damage after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

The Madison Fire Department was called to Commercial Tire on 2nd East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a strong smell of smoke.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the building’s roof.

“Our crews performed exceptionally at this fire. They quickly identified the location and immediately began extinguishing the fire. Their quick actions prevented the fire from spreading further,” said Battalion Chief David Ivey in a news release.

Damage to the building was contained to an approximate 30’ x 50’ section of roofing and various electronic equipment in the interior of the building.

The building remained structurally intact, according to the news release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two engines, a ladder truck, two command vehicles, and an ambulance responded to the fire. There were 14 personnel working the scene. Officers from Rexburg Police Department also provided assistance.