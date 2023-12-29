Documents reveal events that led to armed standoff with police - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — Court documents reveal more about what happened after a 34-year-old man was allegedly involved in an aggravated battery and a pursuit with law enforcement.

Jerad Contreras has been charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of felony second-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony eluding, one felony count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing.

Prosecutors are additionally seeking a sentencing enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon and as a persistent violator.

The reported battery

According to court documents filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the Pingree area on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 9:11 a.m. for a report of a battery.

Contreras was identified as the suspect and was no longer at the residence when deputies showed up.

A victim at the residence was bleeding from his face, head and hands. He reportedly had lacerations on his legs and had pain in his arms, court documents said. EMS arrived to take care of him.

He told law enforcement he was hit in the face with a pistol and on top of the head with a hammer, as well as his knees. The victim said that Contreras placed the barrel of the gun in his mouth, documents said.

Another victim was bleeding on her face and she was swollen. She told law enforcement Contreras was staying in the house since Christmas, “when he started to act strange,” documents said.

Contreras allegedly got upset and battered both victims using a gun, a hammer and a screwdriver.

Deputies found blood on the floor, light switch, walls and on a bed. There were blood stains on the pillows, blanket and sheets, documents said. Deputies found a hammer in a metal ammunition can and additionally found the screwdriver.

The female victim told deputies she was scared for her life and thought she was going to die during the incident.

She told law enforcement Contreras forced them at gunpoint into his car and drove to get gas so that the victims wouldn’t call the cops on him. He reportedly made them take towels to cover their wounds, court documents said.

At the gas station — the Pingree Market — Contreras told them to stay in the car or else “he would kill them,” documents said.

After returning to the residence, the two victims reportedly got out of the vehicle and left the towels behind. Contreras stayed in the vehicle and drove away before deputies arrived.

Both victims were admitted to a local hospital.

Looking for the suspect vehicle

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker told EastIdahoNews.com the suspect was armed.

Deputies located Contreras’ vehicle around 10 a.m., which was a 2013 Ford Fusion. A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle in Bingham County. However, Contreras did not stop and allegedly went 65 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. A detective was able to spike the vehicle, court documents said.

Contreras began to drive 70 mph and did not stop. He then began going 86 mph in a 55 mph zone on Idaho Highway 39, documents said.

The vehicle eventually ran off the road and into a field in the area of 1600 West Hoff Road.

During a standoff, Contreras was given multiple commands. Attempts were made to speak with him but were unsuccessful.

Contreras came out of the vehicle with a pistol in his hand and indicated he would take his life if law enforcement got any closer, a news release said from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office brought in a Bearcat, which is an armored vehicle utilized by the Southeastern Idaho Special Tactics and Response Team.

He tossed the pistol he had on the ground and was taken into custody, documents said.

Contreras’s bond was set at $250,000, and he was ordered to not have any contact with the victims. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County courthouse.

No mugshot has been released at this time.

Though Contreras has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.