Domino's pizza delivery driver raising newborn gets the biggest tip of his life from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Nick is a recovering addict who has been sober for early six years. He is raising his 11-month-old daughter on his own. It’s been a challenging time for him because he doesn’t have much family here to help and he’s been working full-time while taking care of a newborn.

When Hailey was born, Nick was working a job where he had to wake up at 4 a.m. and ne to work by 5 a.m. Having a newborn and going without much sleep most nights made this work schedule very hard, so a few months ago he found a new job with better working hours. That job didn’t work out because he didn’t have enough experience, so for now he’s working at Domino’s delivering pizza.

Nick adores his baby girl and she loves him. Everything he does is for her. He’s doing all he can, the best he can, to build their life together.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Nick a visit and we decided to have some fun with this surprise! Check out the video in the player above.