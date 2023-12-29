Elderly couple who are the "best neighbors anyone could ask for" gets a Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a couple living outside of Blackfoot who has been a big help. Here’s what it said:

JoBeth and LaVar have been the best neighbors, but really stood up and helped as my husband has had to deal with some serious health issues. JoBeth is 88 and LaVar is 90. As my husband has not been able to do very much around the house since last December, LaVar cleared the driveway from snow several times. Then, over the summer, he came and mowed the lawn! We didn’t ask for any of this! He just saw a need and did it. JoBeth would take care of our garbage can and make sure it was off the street. As I said, they are the best neighbors anyone could ask for. It would sure be nice if they could be surprised for Feel Good Friday, even just to show that no matter the age, anyone can make a difference in our community.

We decided to surprise JoBeth and LaVar to thank them for Feel Good Friday! Check out the video in the player above.