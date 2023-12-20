Getting a 'spoof' call? Idaho State Police asks people to stay vigilant and provides tips. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement is asking the community to stay vigilant after receiving reports of suspicious phone calls where scammers are posing as troopers.

Idaho State Police posted on Facebook that the agency has received numerous calls from the public raising concern that someone is posing as a member of ISP and asking for personal information.

“ISP does not make these types of calls and believes they are cases of spoofing,” the social media post from ISP said.

What is spoofing? It’s a technique used by scammers to deliberately manipulate caller ID information. The caller makes it appear as if the call is coming from a different number.

ISP shared the following prevention tips below:

Be cautious of unfamiliar or suspicious calls coming through on your phone. Never provide any personal or financial information.

Unless you initiate the call, don’t share sensitive information including your social security number, bank account details, passwords, or personal identifying information.

Verify the caller’s identity independently. If the caller claims to represent an organization, verify it through reliable sources, like the organizations website or telephone directory.

Be skeptical of urgent or threatening requests. Never give in to pressure for payment or threatening legal consequences.

Use call-blocking services or apps. Phone carriers and third-party apps provide tools to help identify and block known spam calls.

Register your number on the National Do Not Call Registry. Click here for more information. This can reduce the number of unwanted telemarketing calls.

Report suspicious calls to local law enforcement. You can also file a complaint here with the Federal Communications Commission.

“ISP urges the public to stay informed, remain vigilant, and take precautions against this deceptive and illegal activity,” ISP wrote.