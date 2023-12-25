Here's where you can dispose of your Christmas tree in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Courtesy City of Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls Sanitation Division is going to make holiday cleanup efforts easier for city residents by offering Christmas tree disposal services.

Discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station. However, the Idaho Falls Sanitation Division has designated 15 collection sites scattered throughout the city of Idaho Falls for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Tree disposal sites will be permitted for city residents only until Jan. 30. The sites are not to be used by commercial tree lots for disposing of trees that weren’t sold. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights prior to discarding the trees.

The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage located at 2530 Hemmert Avenue.

Although there have been recent changes in the city’s recycling services due to increased processing fees, the Sanitation Division will continue to provide the 13 collection locations for recycling cardboard, tin and aluminum through the holiday.

The Sanitation Division will stop collecting and hauling recyclables, with the exception of glass, on Jan. 16.

RELATED | Idaho Falls will no longer provide recycling bins, except for glass, due to rising costs

Glass items that can be recycled at the collection locations include glass bottles of all sizes and colors, food containers and plate glass windows. Glass items that cannot be recycled include mirrors, ceramic, porcelain and light bulbs.

For additional information about Christmas tree disposal, recycling, or mulching, contact the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491 or go to the Idaho Falls Public Works website.

Christmas Tree Disposal Locations