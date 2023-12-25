Jerome man killed in Christmas Eve crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

SHOSHONE — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Sunday at 2:28 p.m., in the intersection of 470 North and 375 West, in Lincoln County.

A 30-year-old man from Jerome was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on 470 North at the intersection of 375 West when he failed to negotiate the curve, struck a power pole and rolled.

The driver of the Jeep was transported via personal vehicle to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.