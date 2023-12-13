Looking back: Woman jumps from car to avoid being hit by train and grain elevator goes up in flames - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

REXBURG — The grain crop and elevator belonging to a Rexburg man was burned to the ground, the Rexburg Standard reported on Dec. 13, 1917.

There were nearly 12,000 bushels of grain in the elevator belonging to D.M. Shields. Around midnight, Shields was awakened “by the unrest of his horses in the stable.” That’s when Shields discovered the fire.

“The origin of the fire is not known, although Shields claims that it is of incendiary origin,” the paper mentioned. “Tracks of a man and a horse were traced to and away from the elevator.”

Shields had about $20,000 insurance on the grain and elevator. The grain was government reserve, being held for local milling purposes.

1926-1950

RIGBY — The Rigby firemen flooded a portion of ground near the high school so kids could go ice-skating, The Rigby Star reported on Dec. 14, 1944.

During the process, the firefighters said three cars drove over the hose. The article explained the drivers were either driving too fast to stop or ignored signals to stop.

“As a climax, an automobile was driven over the partly frozen water after the firemen flooded the ground, in evident contempt for the efforts of the firemen in helping the kids,” the paper wrote.

It continued, “The officers would consider it a favor if the children would keep an eye out for those cars which try to demolish work on the ice-skating pond, and report it to officer Les Johnson or William Rhodes.”

1951-1975

SODA SPRINGS — A Soda Springs woman had a “narrow escape” when she tried to stop her car for the lights at a railroad crossing but slid on ice, the Caribou County Sun reported on Dec. 12, 1957.

Eldon Perkins was headed home when her car slid onto the tracks in front of an oncoming freight train.

“Perkins had presence of mind to jump from the car just before it was struck by the train and was totally demolished,” the article states. “Fortunately, she was alone in the car.”

1976-2000

PRESTON — A homicide was being investigated in Preston, the Idaho State Journal reported on Dec. 12, 1976.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies said Robert Pence, 38, of Boise, was shot five times “from a shotgun at close range.” The killing allegedly happened following an argument.

The shooting happened in front of Brenda Nebeker’s home, who was Pence’s former wife. A suspect was questioned at the scene and released, according to deputies.

“Franklin County prosecutor J.D. Williams said … he expects formal charges in the case to be drawn up Monday, but cautioned the matter ‘is still under investigation,'” the Journal wrote.