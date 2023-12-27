Man airlifted to hospital after farm accident in Bingham County - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — A 20-year-old local man was airlifted to a hospital after a farm accident in Bingham County.

It happened Tuesday around noon near the Rose area.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker said the man fell off a large tractor, which was about a six-foot fall, and hit his head.

“The baling twine wrapped around him and pulled him from the loader, and he sustained head injuries from the fall,” Nebeker told EastIdahoNews.com.

Nebeker added that the 20-year-old was in and out of consciousness after the fall.

It’s not known how bad his injuries were. He was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

His name has not been released.