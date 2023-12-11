Missing Idaho woman rescued from a ravine - East Idaho News

MELBA (KIVI TV) — On Saturday around noon, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from two men who had found a car near Map Rock Road and Rim Road near Melba. The individuals who called reported that the vehicle appeared to have gone partway down the canyon wall at the south end of Rim Rd.

The car matched the vehicle’s description driven by 72-year-old Penny Kay Clark, who was reported missing on Dec. 5.

After arriving on the scene, CCSO deputies located Clark’s car approximately 200 yards down the canyon wall, and Clark nearly 40 feet below the vehicle’s location in a ravine. CCSO immediately began working with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue on a plan to rescue her. Idaho Helicopter was also contacted and was prepared to send a helicopter to assist with the rescue operation, but it was determined that the quickest way to reach her would be on foot, so the helicopter was canceled.

Around 1 p.m., Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue members were able to reach Clark and determined that she was conscious and alert. CCSO determined that the best way to get Clark out of the ravine was to stabilize her and carry her out.

It took approximately two hours to carry Clark from where she was found to the location where medics were staged. Clark was officially transferred to the ambulance around 3 p.m. After initial evaluation by on-scene medical personnel, Clark was transferred to Air St. Luke’s and then was transported to an area hospital for additional medical care.

“This is frankly one of the most miraculous incidents that I can recall in all my years in law enforcement, and it’s a true testament to the strength and fortitude of Penny Clark,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “The medics who evaluated her on the scene believe that she had been there for at least a couple of days, and more than likely since Tuesday when her family last had contact with her. It’s truly a miracle, and I’m hopeful that she makes a full recovery.”