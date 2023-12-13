North Idaho’s Panhandle Health District installs free Narcan vending machines in Coeur d’Alene, Kellogg - East Idaho News

KELLOGG (Idaho Capital Sun) — Two new vending machines offering Narcan, a lifesaving medication that can help with opioid overdose, have been installed at The Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul in Coeur d’Alene and the Shoshone County Fire District in Kellogg.

The machines, provided by the Panhandle Health District, are filled with free Narcan, a brand name of the opioid reversal medication naloxone, as well as medication disposal pouches to discard unused and unwanted medication safely, according to a press release from the district.

“These types of vending machines are rare in Idaho, with only a handful of them operating state-wide,” said Katie Schmeer, Community Health Program manager at Panhandle Health District. “Region 1 is setting the precedence in North Idaho by making Narcan available to the public to help combat overdose deaths among our citizens.”

The issues of substance use disorder and drug overdoses can be surrounded by stigma, the press release said, with the assumption being it is only “drug addicts” who are overdosing. Data from Idaho’s Drug Overdose Prevention Program attributes 15.5% of all overdose deaths in Idaho to those over the age of 55. In 2022, there were 381 overdose deaths in Idaho. Of those, 71% were related to opioids and 49% related to fentanyl.

“Overdoses can happen to anyone,” Schmeer said in the release. “That is why it is so important to provide access to anyone who would like this life-saving measure. We are incredibly thankful to St. Vincent de Paul, the Shoshone County Fire District, and our many other community partners for helping us provide these needed resources.”

Panhandle Health District staff members, Katie Schmeer (right) and Makenna Hunziker, stand by the newly installed naloxone vending machine at St. Vincent de Paul in Coeur d’Alene. (Courtesy of the Panhandle Health District)

Narcan is safe and easy to use. The medication is an opioid antagonist, meaning it blocks opiate receptors, so when it is administered to someone experiencing an overdose it can reverse the overdose and keep that person alive until first responders arrive, the release said. Detailed instructions on how to administer Narcan are available on the medication packaging.

The health district also offers free Narcan training for organizations and groups throughout the Panhandle.

Narcan will not harm someone if it is given to them and they are not overdosing on an opioid. If they are, it can be the difference between life and death.

Since Narcan’s inception, there has been a 46% reduction in opioid overdose death rates in the state, according to the Idaho Harm Reduction Project.

“While Narcan is available over the counter at local pharmacies, it can be prohibitive, costing on average $50 a box,” the press release said. “These vending machines remove the barrier of cost and allow anyone to have it on hand when needed.”

People using opioids are encouraged to carry Narcan, and their friends, family and the general public are encouraged to do so as well, according to the release.

For more information on how to treat substance use disorder or to learn about harm reduction and prevention programs, go to www.panhandlehealthdistrict.org.