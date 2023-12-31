Pocatello man charged for alleged attack involving a metal bar - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly hit another man in the head with a metal bar numerous times has been charged with a felony.

Robert Wade Pointer, 29, faces one count of aggravated battery, court records show.

Pocatello police officers responded to a call reporting a physical disturbance on East Center Street around 9 p.m. Dec. 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The caller told officers that, during an altercation, Pointer had struck him several times in the head with a metal bar. He said Pointer dropped the bar and his identification card before running away after the attack.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim. Police reports show he had sustained a “deep laceration” to the back of his head and his left eye was swollen.

Officers found Pointer nearby, at the intersection of East Center Street and 2nd Avenue.

Asked why he attacked the man, Point allegedly told officers the man was speaking poorly about a friend.

Pointer was taken to Bannock County Jail. During an arraignment hearing, he was charged with a misdemeanor for contempt of court. He has since pleaded guilty to that charge and been assessed a $500 fine.

A preliminary hearing has been waived. Pointer was released from jail custody to pretrial supervision.

Though Pointer has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Pointer would face up to 15 years in prison.