Pocatello man charged with felony for allegedly throwing rock at another man - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man accused of attacking another with a rock is currently undergoing a competency evaluation.

Blake Edward Carter, 40, has been charged with a felony for aggravated battery, court records show.

Pocatello police officers responded to calls reporting a disturbance near the Marshall Public Library around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim, who said he had been involved in a verbal altercation with Carter. The man said Carter tried to punch him, but that he was able to evade the attempt. Then, the man told officers, Carter picked up a rock and threw it at him “in close proximity.”

The rock was collected as evidence.

Officers noted in police reports that the victim had a small gash and swelling on his arm. The victim said the injury was throbbing and requested evaluation from EMS.

While EMTs were providing care to the victim, officers spoke with a library employee whom the victim said witnessed the incident.

The witness told officers that she heard a verbal dispute, but hadn’t seen what happened. She did, however, tell officers a security camera on the building would likely have recorded the incident.

Officers found Carter and questioned him several hours later.

Carter told police he had been at the library earlier that day, and that he was involved in a verbal spat with a man who had been “talking s***.” Carter denied claims that the altercation became physical, saying he had not attempted to hit the victim and had not thrown a rock.

The officer informed Carter of potential security footage of the incident, and said Carter could be charged with providing false information to an officer if what he was saying was false. Carter insisted the incident had not occurred the way the victim claimed and told the officer to watch the footage.

On Sept. 15, officers received a video from the library and reviewed the footage, which, according to the affidavit, corroborated the victim’s version of the incident.

Two days later, offices found Carter and placed him under arrest. During their interaction with him, officers noted Carter was complaining about a hernia he’d suffered and asked to be cuffed with his hands in front of him, so he could support the injury. Carter then lifted his shirt showing the officers what they described in reports as a “large baseball-sized” hernia.

Carter continued to complain about pain from the hernia when he and the officer arrived at Bannock County Jail, according to a police report. A member of the jail medical staff quickly assessed Carter and recommended the officer take him to Portneuf Medical Center for immediate care.

After receiving medical care, Carter was taken back to Bannock County Jail on Nov. 5. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.

A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 6, after which Magistrate Judge David Hooste ordered a competency evaluation. There is a review hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Though Carter has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Carter could face up to 15 years in prison.