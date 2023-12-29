Pocatello man federally indicted on drug, gun charges - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who was allegedly caught with nearly 50 pounds of assorted drugs and a stolen gun has been charged in federal court.

Kacey Franklin James, 32, faces one count of possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a federal indictment filed Nov. 28.

Idaho State Police narcotics detectives initiated an investigation into James after confidential informants allegedly made multiple drug purchases from him.

Members of the BADGES Task Force — a multi-jurisdictional narcotics unit — served a search warrant at James’ home on Oct. 4. During the search, officers said they found 40.6 pounds of marijuana, 2.7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 110.5 grams of MDMA, 37.8 grams of Ecstasy pills, 22.2 grams of LSD tabs, 788.7 grams of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, 20.2 grams of methamphetamine, 293.8 grams of MDMA pills, 847 Xanax pills, six morphine sulfate pills and 37 THC vape cartridges. They found another 13 ecstasy pills inside James’ car.

Officers also found a large collection of firearms. One of the guns, a .380 pistol, had been reported stolen out of Chubbuck. Two other guns, both 12-gauge shotguns, had not been registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to the federal indictment.

As part of the indictment, officers seized $14,833 cash recovered during the service of the warrant, as well as nine firearms.

Though James has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, James would face up to 60 years in a federal prison.

His trial has not yet been scheduled.