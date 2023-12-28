Pocatello woman sentenced to fines, time served for attack that left man with facial fractures - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to resisting arrest prior to trial and without first reaching a plea agreement has been sentenced.

After pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge, a felony charge of aggravated battery against 31-year-old Chelsie Dawn Johnson was dismissed by motion from the prosecution.

At a Nov. 2 hearing, Johnson was ordered to pay $359.50 in fees and fines by Magistrate Judge R. Todd Garbett, court records show.

Johnson was arrested in October when Pocatello police officers, responding to reports of an altercation at a local bar, learned she had caused “severe injuries” to a fellow bar patron.

She told officers, the man, who had a “large laceration” on his face and head, had attacked her with a knife. After showing the officers a two-inch cut on her shin, officers requested her ID card.

Johnson gave the officers her ID, but quickly grabbed it from the officer’s hand.

After she was arrested for obstructing an investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage of from the bar, which allegedly showed Johnson hit the man. When the man did not react to being hit, Johnson continued to hit him until she was pulled away by other people at the bar.

At sentencing, Johnson received credit for two days time served.