She had just taken her last final when an unexpected gift from a Secret Santa arrived - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Brittney is one of the most courageous people you will ever meet. She essentially raising her four younger siblings in another state and is an amazing nurturer. She loves children.

When she graduated from high school, she moved to Idaho Falls to begin a new chapter in her life. She had no money but she had a lot of faith and determination to be better. That was 15 years ago. Brittney has since carved a life for herself here in eastern Idaho but it has not been easy.

She is a single woman who’s been putting herself through college for years and is so close to finishing her degree in elementary special education. She works part-time as a para-educator and has dealt with health issues and bills.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could surprise Brittney with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!