Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of gun at school Christmas concert - East Idaho News

ARIMO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man with a gun at Marsh Valley High School Monday evening.

According to Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu, a caller reported a man seen in distress and wearing a gun holster on his hip during the school Christmas Concert.

After making contact with the man, deputies learned that he was in the throes of an anxiety attack and that the holster was empty, Manu told EastIdahoNews.com.

Responding deputies entered the school’s Performance and Gym Center with long rifles, Manu said, adding his office would “rather be safe than sorry” about the response.

The man, who left his gun in his vehicle off-campus, was provided assistance then a ride home.