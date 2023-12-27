Situation unfolding as deputies respond to pursuit involving armed man - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — Local law enforcement responded to a pursuit in Bingham County involving an armed suspect Wednesday morning.

It began after 9 a.m. The initial call was for an aggravated battery and law enforcement tried to locate the suspect, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker tells EastIdahoNews.com.

“We got into a pursuit that has now come to a stop in a field. The vehicle is immobilized and we are just trying to peacefully resolve it,” Nebeker said. “We were able to deploy spikes pretty early on.”

The pursuit didn’t last very long, he added. It happened west of the Rockford and Pingree area.

Nebeker says the suspect is a 34-year-old man from the Bingham County area. His name has not been released.

Nebeker added that the situation is still trying to be resolved.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with more information as it becomes available.