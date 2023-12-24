U.S. military making preparations to track Santa - East Idaho News

The U.S. military is making preparations to track Santa. | KTUU

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CNN) — Santa Claus is coming to town, and officials have a plan to keep a safe watch over him. His support team includes elves, reindeer — and members of the U.S. military.

Here is a look at preparations the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) are making to track Papa Noel’s flight over North America Sunday night.

Watch the video in the player above.

You can track Santa yourself by visiting NoradSanta.org.