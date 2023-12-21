Will we have a white Christmas in eastern Idaho? - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Many people dream of waking up to a white Christmas, and it’s possible it could happen in eastern Idaho.

Snow is expected to fall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

“As far as timing with any snow, it would be very late tomorrow (Friday) night, probably around midnight or so, and even into early Saturday morning,” said Audra Moore, a meteorologist at NWS.

Between Friday evening and Sunday morning, snow amounts could vary. In places like Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg, there could be anywhere from one to two inches of snow. Swan Valley could see less than an inch, whereas Island Park could see three to four inches.

See the “snow amounts” graphic below from NWS for totals.

“Probably expect some light snow pretty much on and off through most of Saturday, even into late Saturday night, early Sunday morning,” Moore said. “But after midnight on Saturday, we should start to see things tapering off and kind of drying out as we go through the day on Sunday.”

Will eastern Idaho have a white Christmas? Moore says there is a 50/50 chance, looking back the past few decades.

“Technically speaking, an inch of snow on the ground is considered a white Christmas for us. It is possible!” she said. “Once we get into Monday, it looks like we should get some high pressure starting to build in, so Christmas Day itself — looking right now — looks to be a dry day for us.”

Moore added there will be high winds on Saturday. In the Twin Falls and Burley area, there will be some of the strongest wind gusts around the 40 mph to 45 mph range.

“It will be windy here in Pocatello up to Idaho Falls. Doesn’t look quite as windy…but still certainly 25, 30 to 35 mph wind gusts, not out of the question for us,” Moore said.

