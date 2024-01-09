Deputy rescues Inkom man from burning house - East Idaho News

INKOM — A Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy rushed into a burning home and rescued an elderly man from perishing in the flames.

It happened Monday night when deputies responded to a house fire call around 10:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Coito was the first to arrive to the 2900 block of West Old Highway 91.

He found an adult woman and a young man outside the burning home. They told the deputy there was a man who couldn’t walk stuck inside.

Coito ran into the house and entered with limited visibility. He was able to find the elderly man, despite the billowing smoke, and pulled him out to safety.

The Pocatello Valley Fire Protection District put the fire out and stopped the flames from spreading to nearby residences. The home was a total loss.

An ambulance arrived and transported the rescued man to Portneuf Medical Center. Despite receiving treatment, the 80-year-old man passed away Tuesday. His name will be released once family has been notified.

Coito has been treated for smoke inhalation and is on a treatment plan to make sure he doesn’t have long-term health implications from the fire.

“This story, while it did not turn out as we hoped, shows how committed our deputies are to protecting and serving our community. Deputy Coito is a fine example of our office, and I’m proud of his actions and bravery. My heart goes out the deceased and his family during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Tony Manu.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.