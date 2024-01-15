Idaho Falls man who left thousands of fentanyl pills at an Airbnb sentenced to federal prison - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Idaho.

BOISE – Peter Timothy Eromenok, 34, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, Eromenok was interviewed by investigators on May 9, 2022, about suspected fentanyl left behind at an Airbnb. During his interview, he admitted to possessing between 10,000 and 15,000 fentanyl pills in his room at a relative’s house in New Plymouth. Investigators searched this residence and found 1,419 grams of fentanyl in pill form (approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills) and more than a half-pound of cocaine.

On May 24, 2022, investigators again encountered Eromenok and found 71.1 grams of fentanyl in pill form (approximately 710 fentanyl pills) and 35.2 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing significant amounts of fentanyl on our streets and, in this case, left dangerously behind in an Airbnb,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “But we are also seeing law enforcement rise to the challenge and seize larger and larger amounts of fentanyl. And we stand ready to bring to justice anyone who would distribute this poisonous drug in Idaho.”

On Jan. 9, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Eromenok to 140 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigations by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Nampa Police Department, and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Morse prosecuted the case.