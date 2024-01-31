Looking back: Superintendent disappears and woman faces murder charge after husband she divorced dies - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — The “superintendent of city schools” disappeared and had not been heard from, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Jan. 31, 1908.

W.L. Harrington had been missing for about two weeks. The paper said he didn’t notify the school board of his intentions.

“A number of rumors have been circulated to the effect that he was short in his accounts, or that he had gotten into trouble, and in a general way, these rumors are groundless, thought we believe we are in a position to state just what basis there is for this talk,” the article reads.

Harrington owed a “few dollars” on his room rent and other incidentals but “no bills of large amount nor of long standing.”

The article continues, “There is material for gossip, both kind and unkind. We don’t mind telling the public that back in Boston he was one of their veteran teachers, and a charge of immortality was made against him.”

A committee was appointed to investigate it, and they reported that “while they were not prepared to say the charge was true or untrue, the charge itself has made such an impression in the community and among the pupils, they recommended his dismissal as the best way to settle it.”

Since coming to Blackfoot, he “worked very hard” and “did a good job” but he made enemies.

“(They) criticized him in public and it stung him deeply,” the paper mentioned. “It hurt him more because his work was for the good of the town at large, and being proud and sensitive, he nursed the pain and considered that his work was not appreciated.”

Rev. C.A. Edwards, a Methodist minister, took Harrington’s place until the school board could find someone else.

“Some regret his departure and some do not,” the paper stated.

1926-1950

RIGBY — A “radiator cap thief” was captured, The Rigby Star reported on Feb. 3, 1938.

Walt Hicks, special officer at Riverside Gardens (in Rigby), chased after a 17-year-old Rexburg boy accused of removing radiator and gasoline tank caps from cars parked at Riverside during a dance.

“When the youth was caught by Mr. Hicks, the youth had about 18 caps in his possession,” the article explained. “He was turned over to the state traffic officer and was taken to Rexburg where some disposition was to be made of the case.”

The local paper said similar incidents had repeatedly been reported by people attending dances, shows and shopping in Rigby.

1951-1975

POCATELLO —– A local woman was facing a first-degree murder charge after her ex-husband was found dead, the Idaho State Journal reported Feb. 1, 1952.

Jordan E. Mitchell, 31, died from a bullet wound. His former wife, Josephine Fort, 33, divorced Mitchell two weeks before the shooting. She was being held by Pocatello Police on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

“Detective Chief Guy Nelson said she would be charged with murder,” the Journal wrote.

Mitchell was shot in the stomach during an argument over a missing $20 bill.

1976-2000

FORT HALL — A buffalo was seen being transported in the bed of a pickup truck to go on exhibit in Fort Hall, the Idaho State Journal reported on Feb. 4, 1976.

Boris, the buffalo, “inhabited a compound” at the Pocatello Zoo for “many years.” He died, and instead of “heading for a buffalo burial ground,” Boris was sent to a local taxidermy shop for “permanent preservation.”

Journal photographer Bob Jensen captured a photo of Boris on his way to Fort Hall.