Man dies following shooting involving Idaho Falls Police - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 29-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police officers were searching for a wanted person in the area of 4th Street and South Lee Avenue around 3 a.m. when the incident occurred, according to a news release. An officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 3rd Street and South Lee Avenue for a traffic violation.

“The suspect, who was the passenger in that vehicle, got out of the vehicle and ran from the stop on foot southbound on Lee Avenue, then Westbound onto 4th Street,” the news release says. “Another Idaho Falls Police officer on Lee Avenue confronted the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer.”

Courtesy Kasey Smith

Officers provided medical aid to the man and EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he died. No officers were injured.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Jesus Rosas, was found in possession of 30 grams of methamphetamine, materials consistent with drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Rosas, a 44-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Roads around the shooting are expected to remain closed “for some time” Monday as police investigate, the release says.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, with Idaho State Police taking lead. The task force is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who investigate police use of force and other critical incidents.

“IFPD will cooperate fully in this process but will not conduct any part of the investigation,” the release says. “The Idaho Falls Police Officer who discharged his service weapon in this incident has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place, which is standard IFPD procedure.”