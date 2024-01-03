One man injured after crash in Bannock County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at approximately 12:18 A.M. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 25, in Bannock County.

A 52-year-old male from Spokane Valley, Washington was driving southbound on I-15 in a 1994 Kenworth tractor pulling one trailer. The Kenworth was traveling at a low speed to get up the incline.

A 46-year-old male from Three Hills Alberta, Canada was also driving southbound in a 2023 Freightliner tractor pulling a trailer. The Freightliner failed to yield to slowing traffic and collided with the Kenworth.

A 60-year-old male passenger in the Kenworth was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital.

Southbound I-15 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.