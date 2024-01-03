One person hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — One person was transported to a local hospital after a crash on Tuesday in Blackfoot.

The accident was called in just after 5:30 p.m. and happened at West Bridge Street and Idaho Highway 39.

According to Blackfoot Police Department Capt. Wes Wheatley, it appears the accident involved four vehicles total, with one driver at fault for not yielding the right-of-way to traffic on ID-39.

According to a picture from the Blackfoot Police Department, there was a vehicle that landed on its side. It looks crushed and the windows were shattered.

Wheatley said one person was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital by Blackfoot ambulance with minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted for a short time.