Pocatello man charged for allegedly threatening one man, firing a gun at another - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man who allegedly held a knife to a man’s neck and fired several gunshots into a home during separate incidents faces multiple felony charges.

Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied building and unlawful possession of a firearm, court records show.

Dec. 19

Chubbuck police received an anonymous tip reporting a stabbing, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The tipster told police Zazweta had stabbed another man who was being held at Bannock County Jail.

Officers spoke with the purported victim, whom court records show faces drug possession and burglary charges, at the jail.

The victim told police an incident had occurred between him and Zazweta, he believed, on Dec. 12 or 13 at a home on Circle Inn Drive. The victim, Zazweta and several other people were discussing drugs when Zazweta began to yell at the victim, accusing him of “talking s***,” the affidavit says.

Zazweta then allegedly punched the victim in the face before pulling a knife and putting it to the victim’s neck. The victim said Zazweta held the knife to his neck with enough pressure to break the skin and make his neck bleed.

Police reports show the victim’s left eye was bruised, consistent with his story. He also had a “small cut” on his neck.

The victim told police Zazweta had access to gun and expressed concern Zazweta would harm someone.

Officers also spoke with a witness, who said she could not recall the exact date of the incident; however, she had witnessed Zazweta putting a knife to the victim’s neck firm enough to cut his neck and cause blood to run.

Dec. 31

Pocatello police responded to calls reporting a disturbance at a home on Cobble Court around 3 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers could hear gunshots coming from the home as they approached, according to police reports. Prior to reaching the home, officers were passed by a grey pickup truck leaving the area “at a high rate of speed.”

While some officers redirected to pursue the truck, others continued to the home where the incident had been reported. There, police spoke with a man who said he had exchanged gunfire with a person attempting to break into his home through a window.

Four apparent bullet holes were visible in the window to which the victim was referring, officers reported. They searched the area and determined no one else needed assistance.

They also located two shell casings and one fired bullet in the front yard of the home.

One of the residents of the home identified Zazweta as the man who had knocked on the front door while holding a gun earlier that same night. That person told officers they had received threats from Zazweta on social media.

The threats, police reports show, included pictures of a black 9mm handgun.

Residents of the home told police Zazweta had fired a gun near the home several days prior. They didn’t report it out of fear of retaliation.

Meanwhile, officers and Idaho State Police troopers performed a traffic stop on the gray pickup truck and identified Zazweta as a passenger. When they searched the truck, they found a black 9mm handgun matching the one in pictures provided by the victim.

Zazweta was taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. While he was being held, an officer with the Chubbuck Police Department visited him to inform him of the additional charges that would be filed regarding the knife incident.

He is being held on separate bonds of $50,000 and $200,000.

Though Zazweta has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Zazweta would face up to 40 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline on Jan. 16.