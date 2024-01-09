Repairs underway after driver hits power pole - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Drivers are being asked to use caution after a vehicle hit a power pole in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning.

According to City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth, the incident happened after 10 a.m. Drivers are asked to use caution on 1st Street between Woodruff and Easy Street while Idaho Falls Power crews work to repair the power pole that was damaged.

Pictures sent to EastIdahoNews.com show the power pole snapped and on an SUV.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer was coming out of the parking lot where Pick Me Up is located.

“He was coming out of the parking lot to go westbound. He went into the turn lane on 1st Street while there was already somebody there in the turn lane driving eastbound,” Clements said. “The driver… moved into the other lanes going westbound so he wasn’t in the way of the other driver, lost control of the vehicle and went into the power pole.”

The driver did get a ticket for driving too fast for conditions, Clements added. There were no injuries reported.

Crews will be working in the westbound lanes to make repairs. Roads will remain open however traffic is being rerouted around the worksite.

Grossarth said a power outage is affecting the Family Dollar and it will take a few hours to restore electricity.