Soda Springs man charged after allegedly crashing into cop, trying to run from arrest - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A man police say crashed into a police patrol vehicle before trying to run away from arrest has been charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors.

Alex Colter Ozburn, 29, faces one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Soda Springs police responded to reports of a man threatening others at a home on the 200 block of Eastman Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5, 2023, according to an affidavit of probable cause. While en route, officers were informed the man making threats, Oxburn, was leaving the home and heading toward the officers.

When Ozburn saw the approaching officers, the affidavit says, he turned his vehicle around and began driving away from the officers “at low speeds.”

Concerned about the safety of children who would have been heading to school at the time, one of the pursuing officers pulled around his vehicle. Meanwhile, the other stayed behind to box Ozburn in. Rather than stopping, Ozburn crashed into the front patrol vehicle at the intersection of Eastman Avenue and 2nd East, according to the affidavit.

Following the collision, Ozburn exited his vehicle and ran south.

Officers quickly caught Ozburn. While trying to place him in handcuffs, the affidavit says, Ozburn tried multiple times to pull away from the officers.

Police reports note that Ozburn was “incoherent” and had difficulty speaking and drastic mood changes.

While searching his vehicle, officers reportedly found a marijuana grinder.

Officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw and took Ozburn to the Caribou Medical Clinic for extraction. At the hospital, Ozburn continued to be combative with officers, saying they were trying to kill him, the affidavit says. The officers were eventually able to calm him enough that medical staff was able to draw blood.

Ozburn was taken to Caribou County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance to court services on Dec. 19.

Though Ozburn has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Ozburn would face more than five years in prison.