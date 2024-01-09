 Teton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man - East Idaho News

MISSING MAN

Teton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

  Published at  | Updated at
Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Steven Murphy
Steven Daniel Murphy | Courtesy Teton County Sheriff’s Office

DRIGGS — A local sheriff’s office is searching for a missing 41-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Steven Daniel Murphy. His last known location was in the Driggs area around 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Murphy may be driving a white 2015 Toyota Tundra with Idaho license plate 1T32707.

Where he is headed is unknown at this time, according to a missing person alert posted on social media.

Murphy is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where he might be, call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 776-8200.

