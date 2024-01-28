The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring; testing scheduled for Feb. 17 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is looking for motivated individuals who want to become Probationary Firefighters. To support recruiting efforts, the Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting a written test on Feb. 17, the department announced in a news release.

Officials are encouraging interested candidates to start the public safety testing process now to be considered for a career with “one of the largest combined fire and EMS departments in the state of Idaho.” They are also encouraged to sign up for job alerts through the city of Idaho Falls’ Human Resource Department.

Toward that end, the department is offering the written test on Feb. 17 in the Tingey Auditorium at University Place, 1776 Science Center Drive.

To sign up for the test, click here.

“Now is a fantastic time to start your career with Idaho Falls Fire. Growing community and a growing department,” Chief Duane Nelson of the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in the news release. “We are incredibly fortunate to live and work in a community that supports first responders, with a city leadership that helps us maintain a high level of training and response capabilities.”

Due to the region’s landscape — city, rural, desert, waterways and backcountry terrain — IFFD’s personnel are diverse and highly trained. All IFFD firefighters are cross-trained as either EMTs or paramedics and hold additional credentials for specialty teams such as swift water rescue, search and rescue, hazardous materials and high-angle rescue.

The department will go through the standard hiring process as outlined on its website.

“We are always happy to share more about what it takes to become a firefighter, share more about our community and our wonderful department,” said IFFD Deputy Chief Paul Radford.

For additional information, call Station 1 Headquarters at (208) 612-8495.