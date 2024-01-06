Three arrested in Teton County drug bust - East Idaho News

TETONIA —- Three people are in custody for allegedly trafficking drugs, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests in a Facebook post on Friday.

On Wednesday, a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 32 near Tetonia at about 5:30 p.m. A K9 was deployed on the scene, officials said. When it indicated a positive alert, deputies searched the car and reportedly found methamphetamine.

The driver, Shayla D. Waddle, 36, of Rexburg, was taken into custody.

Deputies discovered who the methamphetamine was being delivered to during their investigation, officials stated. Daniel G. George, 53, of Gladstone, Oregon, and Shawn Michael Myers, 29, of Felt were subsequently arrested.

Each suspect is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Myers has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance — all felonies — with an enhancement for a second or subsequent offense. He has also been charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

George has been charged with felony conspiracy to deliver with an enhancement for a second or subsequent offense.

Charges for Waddle include criminal conspiracy and drug trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, both felonies. She also has an enhancement for a second or subsequent offense and is charged with a misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use of drug paraphernalia.

“All three arrestees were transported to the Jefferson County Jail to await arraignment,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Although these individuals have been charged with these crimes, that doesn’t necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is assumed innocent until proven guilty.