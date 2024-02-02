Two taken to hospital after semi overturns - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Thursday at 2:18 p.m. on I-15 at mile marker 167, in Clark County.

A 2024 Peterbilt semi hauling a single trailer was merging onto southbound I-15 from the 167 on-ramp. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, drove off the road and the semi overturned.

The driver and his passenger, a 26-year-old man from Alberta, Canada, were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.