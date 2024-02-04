4th annual Valentines for Seniors project is underway. Here's how you can get involved - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Students at Summit Hills Elementary in Idaho Falls gathered in the cafeteria Tuesday morning to make valentines for senior citizens.

The effort is all part of the fourth annual Valentines for Seniors Project. Everyone is welcome to participate. The purpose of it is to bring a smile to eastern Idaho’s elderly population, particularly those who are all alone.

Susan Stucki, a local specialist for JustServe, a national organization connecting volunteers to service opportunities, is the primary organizer of the event. She’s working with Senior Solutions, which connects families with resources for their aging parents, to collect valentines from the community.

Since its launch, Stucki tells EastIdahoNews.com about 2,000 valentines have been collected and they’re hoping to get even more.

“We are trying to reach as many seniors as possible. We’ll take them to assisted living and retirement homes, social services, meals on wheels and other senior services. We’re trying to get into the homes of seniors who are homebound … to give them a little bit of cheer and love and friendship,” Stucki says.

Stucki has personal experience taking care of aging parents and she wanted to spread some cheer. That’s how the valentine project was born.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper issued a proclamation in 2021, officially declaring Feb. 14 as “We Love Seniors Day.” This year, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, as well as Iona and Ucon’s mayor and the Bonneville County Commission have also expressed support for the project.

More than 5,000 valentines and 500 roses were delivered to local seniors the first year. In 2022, 6,600 valentines were delivered. More than 9,600 valentines were delivered to seniors last year, along with 1,400 flowers. Stucki would love to surpass that number this year.

People are getting involved in a variety of ways in 2024. Many have made cards. Teton Radiology and other businesses have come together to provide flowers.

Fifth-graders at Summit Hills Elementary made paper hearts and wrote personal messages to recipients, which you can watch in the video above. Ten-year-old Lydia says she’s happy to be a part of it.

“It’s really meaningful and it makes me feel like I’m helping them,” she says. “And it makes them feel important.”

“It gives us a chance to say, ‘There’s someone here for you,'” says Addyson, another fifth-grade student.

Valentine from student at Summit Hills Elementary | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Stucki welcomes anyone who wants to participate in showing seniors how much they’re loved. Participants can contribute however they would like.

“We absolutely love the seniors who have paved the way for us in the community in so many ways. This is our way of giving back and reminding them they’re not forgotten, that they’re loved and respected and that we appreciate the legacy they’ve created for us,” she says.

Stucki and her team will be collecting valentines through Feb. 8. They’ll sort through them and make deliveries on Feb. 12 and 13.

To participate or learn more, click here.