A Feel Good Friday 'love' surprise for a woman who runs a therapy center - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about Michelle Dahlberg, a woman who runs Connections Therapy Centers. Here’s what the message said:

Her vision has done so much for this community. Not only has she build a place where children with disabilities can grow and flourish, but she has made a place where therapists can work together focusing on the best care for our patients. It is important for Michelle that her employees love where we work. She is supportive and does so much for us behind the scenes.

For the past four years, we have celebrated LOVE Week at Connections Therapy Services. It’s always around Valentines day…In this time, everyone gets a person that they get to do fun things for and show how much they are appreciated at work – usually anonymously until the end of the week.

She does so much for the people that work for her. She shows them that she cares about them, and she is the most amazing boss, friend, and person. I wanted to show her how much the people who work here care about her and love her.

We decided to surprise Michelle during LOVE Week for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above!